'Friends' Cast Considering Reunion to Honor Matthew Perry, Report Claims

The Friends cast could be getting together publicly very soon to remember their late co-star. After Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, the world was quick to mourn him and pay tribute to the beloved actor. While David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow shared a joint statement, the five have recently paid tribute to Perry individually on Instagram. Much of the Friends cast paid tribute to Perry. They shared their own special moments and remembered him, and now they are reportedly considering doing just that, only together and at the Emmys.

A source exclusively tells Daily Mail that while "emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation" when it comes to Perry's death, the cast "want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves – and there have been rumblings to do it at next year's Emmys." Due to the strikes, the Emmys moved from a September 2023 date to Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. With Perry a likely addition to the show's In Memoriam segment, the rest of the cast want to share their own memories of him on stage.

"They all would love to get together on stage to speak about him and also have their own unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life," the source continued. "If they can all agree on a worthy tribute and get the blessing of his family, they will absolutely get together to make that night a special moment for Matthew and all who loved him." The late actor was nominated for seven Emmy Awards throughout his career, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Friends in 2002.

Whether or not the cast will follow through with the tribute is unknown, but it would be a beautiful way to remember Matthew Perry. For both them and the fans. However, that also depends on how they feel when the time comes and what they will be comfortable with. It's never easy losing someone you're close to. If the cast is comfortable and gets the okay from Perry's family, the tribute would be a great way to honor the late actor. In the meantime, if fans watch Friends on Max, there is a tribute to him before each season premiere, and there are plenty of other tributes as well. It all proves just how beloved Perry was and will be forever. Tune in to the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 on Fox.