Fox Unveils Premiere Dates for Midseason 2026

Fox is gearing up for 2026.

The network has released the premiere dates for midseason.

There will be a handful of returning shows, including new seasons of comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch, as well as American Dad!, which is making its return to Fox after airing on TBS since 2014. The Simpsons will be airing a special 800th episode, while The Masked Singer is kicking off its 14th season with a two-hour premiere. Meanwhile, new shows Memory of a Killer and the Fear Factor reboot will be making their debuts. Take a look at what all will be coming to Fox for midseason 2026.

Thursday, January 1

8 PM – Hell’s Kitchen (New episode)

Monday, January 5

8 PM – Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 5 finale)

Tuesday, January 6

8 PM – Best Medicine (Series premiere)

9 PM – Doc (Season 2 midseason return)

Wednesday, January 7

8 PM – The Masked Singer (Special two-hour Season 14 premiere)

Wednesday, January 14

8 PM – The Masked Singer (Time period premiere)

9 PM – Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series premiere)

Thursday, January 15

8 PM – Hell’s Kitchen (New episode)

9 PM – Animal Control (Season 4 premiere)

9:30 PM – Going Dutch (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, January 22

8 PM – Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 finale)

9 PM – Animal Control (New episode)

9:30 PM – Going Dutch (New episode)

Monday, January 26

8 PM – Extracted (Season 2 premiere)

9 PM – Memory of a Killer (Series premiere)

Thursday, January 29

8 PM – Next Level Chef (Season 5 premiere)

9 PM – Animal Control (New episode)

9:30 PM – Going Dutch (New episode)

Fridays (Ongoing)

8 PM – Fox Sports Friday

Saturdays (Ongoing)

8 PM – Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, February 15

8 PM – The Simpsons (Special 800th episode)

8:30 PM – The Simpsons (Season 37 finale)

9 PM – Universal Basic Guys (New episode)

9:30 PM – Family Guy (Season 24 premiere, 450th episode)

Sunday, February 22

8 PM – Family Guy (Time period premiere)

8:30 PM – Universal Basic Guys (New episode)

9 PM – American Dad! (Season 20 premiere)

9:30 PM – Family Guy (New episode)

Sunday, March 22, March 29, and April 5

8 PM – The Faithful (New event series)