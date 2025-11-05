Fox Officially Rebooting Major Game Show, and You Can Now See the First Preview

A major game show is being rebooted at Fox, and the network has released the first preview.

Fear Factor: House of Fear will premiere in January 2026.

Joe Rogan originally hosted Fear Factor from 2001 to 2006 on NBC and was revived by MTV in 2017 with Ludacris as the host for two seasons. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will take up the mantle as the show returns for the third time next year, and from the looks of it, the show is still as crazy as ever. There are contestants stuck in cages with snakes, getting covered in cement, and, of course, tasting some pretty insane things that no human should ever taste.

Initially titled Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, Fox ordered the reboot in June. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the logline. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America, in a statement at the time the show was announced. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

As of now, an exact premiere date has not been announced, but the show will premiere in January. Whether it will have the same success as the original series is unknown, but considering Johnny Knoxville has a knack for the crazy and insane with Jackass, he is the perfect choice to be the new host. Regardless, it will be entertaining to see how it turns out, but fans may want to brace themselves because if the challenges are anything like in the past, it might get a little squirmish. Tune in to Fear Factor: House of Fear, premiering on Fox in January 2026.