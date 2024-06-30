Kayla Becker — a.k.a. Kayla Braxton — won't be seen on Fox for the foreseeable future. Becker, who was a regular on-screen personality on WWE SmackDown, has exited the show and WWE altogether. The TV personality first broke the news of her exit back on June 22, noting she was looking to move on to her "next chapter."

She alluded to new career opportunities on the West Coast, later clarifying that she was not jumping to another professional wrestling company like All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Becker wrote on X, "If I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn't be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!"

(Photo: Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Night Swim" at Hotel Figueroa on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Lila Seeley/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Becker appeared under the name Kayla Braxton on numerous WWE broadcasts, including NXT, The Bump, Talking Smack and SmackDown LowDown. She's been a piece of SmackDown's on-screen cast of interviewers since 2019 when the show was on USA Network, making the jump as the show moved to Fox later that year.

Becker rounded out her WWE run with Friday's SmackDown episode, which was broadcast from Madison Square Garden in New York City. She conducted backstage interviews with LA Knight and two special guests New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson and ESPN personality Ryan Clark. After the live broadcast concluded, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took her out in front of the live crowd to give her a proper send-off.

(Photo: Kayla Braxton (Kayla Becker) attends a special NIGHT SWIM event, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Skybar on January 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. - Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

"I'm so overwhelmed," Becker wrote on Instagram. "So thankful. Wow. I still can't put what last night meant to me into words. But to have [Cody Rhodes] bringing me out into MSG to bid my farewell to all of you while [Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer,] and members of my WWE family were waiting for me in the back to congratulate me ... I couldn't have asked for a better goodbye. This family is truly special and I plan to always be a part of it. I love you all more than you know."