7 Forgotten ABC Shows Now Streaming Free on YouTube

Surprisingly, plenty of older TV shows are available to watch on YouTube for free.

Here are seven ABC shows you might’ve forgotten about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dr. Shrinker

Play video

One season on YouTube. Synopsis: A mad scientist shrinks three teenagers over and over again, as they continually escape and he shrinks them yet again each episode.

Electra Woman and Dyna Girl

Play video

One season on YouTube. Synopsis: Superhero Electra Woman and her sidekick Dyna Girl ride the “ElectraCar” to thwart their city’s supervillains, all while working as reporters for “Newsmaker Magazine.”

The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp

Play video

Six seasons, 226 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Loosely based on historical fact, the series portrays the gunslinging Wyatt Earp and his successful determination for law and order.”

Make Room for Granddaddy

Play video

One season, 24 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “An aging entertainer and his wife take on care of their 6-year-old grandson.”

The Commish

Play video

One season, 24 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Tony Scali is the police commissioner of a city where solutions often require creativity. Tony’s calmness and intellect are far more useful to him than guns or brute force in his fight against crime.”

The Rebel

Play video

Two seasons, 74 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “After the end of the Civil War, a former Confederate Army private roams the Wild West, and, as a rogue drifter, gets involved in helping out various settlers threatened by various bad guys.”

Tombstone Territory

Play video

One season, 39 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Tough Sheriff Clay Hollister keeps the law in Tombstone, Arizona with the support of his faithful deputies and the editor of the local newspaper.”