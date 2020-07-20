WWE: Kayla Braxton Opens up About Being Bullied Online After Having COVID-19 Twice

✖

Kayla Braxton, an on-air personality for WWE, is recovering from her second battle with the coronavirus and had a message for the fans who have bullied her online. On Monday morning, Braxton went to social media to post a long message to the people who ridiculed her for getting COVID-19 twice. She revealed after being diagnosed for the first time, she got it again a few months later despite protecting herself.

"I tested positive for COVID late March," Braxton wrote. I notified my company and I left and self quarantined for 4 weeks. I was restated and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but then once again, I tested positive a couple months later." Braxton went on to say she had "no symptoms" but self quarantined for 14 days. She then stated that some of the fans were tweeting negative things towards her.

"A couple of you even said you thought I had died and maybe that woulda been for the best," Braxton wrote. "This isn't okay. When I said don't be stupid like me I mean don't make the mistake of thinking you can't test positive twice." She continued to write "Stop bullying people online, especially for something that concerns health. It's so gross and you should be embarrassed. Let's all do better. Braxton ended the message by writing: "Build each other up. Help people Just be good to people. And to all of you who have lent your support, I've seen you. And thank you. We need more people like you."

Braxton was one of the four members of WWE to publically announce they tested positive for COVID-19 with the other three being on-air personality Renee Young and producers Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble. It was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Baxton got COVID-19 the first time after having dinner with friends. Meltzer also noted getting COVID-19 twice can happen, but it's very rare. Braxton was the on-air personality who tested positive for the coronavirus when reports came out back in April but her name was not mentioned.

Braxton is a backstage reporter for SmackDown and host of WWE's The Bump on the WWE Network. She's also the host of Braxton Beat, which can be seen every Thursday on WWE's Instagram account.