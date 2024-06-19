Fox Star Hints She Might Be Divorcing: Indi Hartwell Teases Split From On-Screen Husband Dexter Lumis

Indi Hartwell doesn't appear too comfortable about her on-screen husband's change of character. Hartwell, age 27, shared a couple of tweets on Saturday hinting at a "divorce" from Dexter Lumis, age 40. Hartwell, who appears on Fox's WWE SmackDown, and Lumis, who appears on USA Network's WWE Raw, have been married in continuity since September 2021.

Lumis returned from an on-screen hiatus on Monday's Raw episode as a member of the violent cult Wyatt Sicks6. He and his peers, led by Uncle Howdy, brutally attacked dozens of WWE employees, including wrestler Chad Gable, backstage at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas. On her X account, Hartwell (real name Samantha De Martin) shared shocked emojis in reaction to the return. She then shared a random photo of a sign that read "Divorce $99.00," possibly alluding to the end of her relationship with Lumis.

(Photo: USA Network)

While Lumis (real name Samuel Shaw) has been portrayed as a creepy stalker-type character, Hartwell still swooned over him while the pair were both on the USA Network show WWE NXT. The two were part of a stable called "The Way" alongside Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory and Hartwell's current tag team partner, Candice LeRae. The pair's relationship culminated in an on-screen wedding on the Sept. 14, 2021, episode of NXT.

The couple, known as "InDex" by fans, have been featured together on and off in the time since then. However, this cult move might just be a step too far for her.

It's unclear how WWE will address the Wyatt Sicks6 Raw invasion on Friday's SmackDown episode and if Hartwell will be involved.