Carrie Underwood Gets Epic Tribute Photo From WWE Fan-Favorite

Carrie Underwood and the world of professional wrestling don't cross over often, but one WWE Superstar gave her a fun shoutout on Twitter recently. Indi Hartwell tweeted out a black-and-white image of herself back on April 7. In the image, which was captured by photographer Andrea Kellaway, Hartwell flashes an intense facial expression as she stomps a chair. She's decked out in Western wear, specifically her Texas-inspired outfit from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2022.

The caption is where the Underwood homage comes into play. The 25-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Samantha De Martin, wrote out several lines of lyrics from Underwood's 2005 song "Before He Cheats." She clarified in the replies that it was just a fitting caption for the photo and "This is not about Dexy!!!!!!!," referring to her on-screen husband Dexter Lumis.

I DUG MY KEY INTO THE SIDE OF HIS PRETTY LITTLE SOUPED-UP FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE

CARVED MY NAME INTO HIS LEATHER SEATS

I TOOK A LOUISVILLE SLUGGER TO BOTH HEADLIGHTS

I SLASHED A HOLE IN ALL FOUR TIRES

MAYBE NEXT TIME HE'LL THINK BEFORE HE CHEATS pic.twitter.com/hgvAIipcTc — Indianapolis Lumis (@indi_hartwell) April 8, 2022

This tweet is just one example of many that shows just how well "Before He Cheats" has stood up over time. It recently became a trending topic over on Twitter, and the American Idol alum incorporated the hit into her Las Vegas residency at the World Theatre.

As for Hartwell, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is one of the best parts of NXT's "2.0" era. She's still paired up with Lumis, and the two tied the knot in kayfabe on the USA Network show's soft-reboot premiere. It marks a change for "InDex," who are now firmly in their own storylines after a lengthy run as part of the WWE stable known as "The Way," which also included Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory and Persia Pirotta.

"I wish that Candice and I could have tagged together for longer, but obviously, Johnny and Candice starting a family is one of the best things that could ever happen because I'm getting a little sibling," Hartwell told Fightful in late 2021. "I wasn't too worried because of the InDex storyline. We were all doing our own things, Austin getting called up to Raw, Candice getting pregnant, I had the stuff with Dexter and Johnny is always doing something. I wasn't too worried but it was kind of bittersweet to see everyone kind of split off."