Fan-Favorite WWE Couple Reunites

One of WWE's most beloved on-screen couples just reunited at a live event, and fans are wondering if that means a WWE TV return is imminent. As Cageside Seats notes, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell came back together at a WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday night. The couple has been mostly kept apart ever since WWE initially released Lumis from his contract in April. While the stalker-centric character has since returned to WWE, he only shared one TV segment with Hartwell before they were separated once more.

That separation might be coming to an end, with "InDex" publicly embracing in the ring on Friday. Lumis (real name Samuel Shaw) won his match at the event, and Hartwell (real name Samantha De Martin) crawled into the ring (mimicking Lumis) to join him. They then joined together in celebration. While this could have been a simple one-off for a live event, it was promoted on an official WWE account and lines up with the current on-screen storyline for Lumis.

While WWE rehired Samuels in August, his character has been "invading" the company's events for months. He was shown in the background of segments, sneaking into arenas. He also repeatedly attacked and abducted The Miz, and once was apprehended by authorities while trying to see Hartwell during an NXT episode. what turned out to be a convoluted storyline. It all ultimately led to Lumis defeating The Miz on Monday's night episode of Raw and "earning" a WWE contract. He's now available to reunite with Hartwell on TV.

Hartwell still performs on NXT, but WWE fans have long hoped she could make the jump to either Raw or SmackDown. Raw seems like an ideal fit, being as Lumis, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae all perform on the USA Network show. The foursome, along with current WWE United State Champion Austin Theory, previously made up a stable known as "The Way."

WWE Raw airs Mondays on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET. WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.