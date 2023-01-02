WWE Superstar Surprises Grandparents for Christmas After 3 Years Away

A WWE Superstar had a special surprise for her family during the holidays. Indi Hartwell posted a video on Instagram that shows her surprising her grandparents. Hartwell's grandmother gets very emotional when she sees her, and her grandfather looks shocked. The caption in the video states, "Surprising my grandparents after three years." And Hartwell wrote in the post, "They didn't think I was coming home for Christmas."

Hartwell (real name Samantha De Martin) was born and raised in Australia and began training to be a professional wrestler at the age of 19. The 26-year-old signed a contract with WWE in 2019 and has been competing on the NXT brand. During her time in NXT, Hartwell won the NXT Women's Championship with Candice LeRae. She also began an on-screen relationship with Dexter Lumis, and the two got married in a kayfabe wedding.

In an interview with Fightful in October 2021, Hartwell talked about the wedding with Lumis. "To be part of that, to be forever etched in history is a pretty cool feeling," she said, per 411 Mania. "Obviously, the fact that it was a successful wedding, which no one expected, is very very cool. Leading up to it, it felt really real because I had to find a wedding dress and stuff. I'm like, 'Damn, I'm not even really getting married, but I'm so stressed that it feels like I am.' A lot of people really enjoy the storyline and got really into it. It was really cool to see."

WWE superstar Bayley recently spoke about Hartwell in an interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic and talked about their friendship. "Indi Hartwell is gonna be really mad if I give a big list of people because I'd just say everyone's good, which I don't. I see these things," Bayley said, per Fightful. "But first I will say Indi. She's the one that helped me get back into ring shape.

"She spent countless hours with me after her training. She did training, then she did promo class, then she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards, so she knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me. We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well. I think she has endless potential. She has such a great on-screen character."