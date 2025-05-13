Fox Reveals Fate of Denis Leary and Joel McHale’s TV Shows

Fox has delivered some good news for Denis Leary and Joel McHale’s TV shows.

The network announced last week that sitcoms Going Dutch and Animal Control have been renewed for the 2025-26 season.

“Animal Control and Going Dutch are proven winners thanks to signature FOX characters brought to life by Joel and Denis — two of the funniest comedic voices on TV today, giving us an ideal foundation for building our new comedy block,” Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network, said. “With a focus on creating irreverent, fun workplace humor that’s both outrageous and unpredictable, Joel, Denis, their castmates and production teams deliver reliably laugh-out-loud moments week-after-week that will keep fans coming back season-after-season.”

GOING DUTCH: L-R: Denis Leary and Taylor Misiak in the GOING DUTCH Season Finale “Born on the 3rd of July” episode airing Thursday, Mar. 13 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Going Dutch premiered in January and is created by Joel Church-Cooper. Also starring Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, the sitcom centers on Leary’s Patrick Quinn, an arrogant and loudmouth U.S. Army colonel who is reassigned to the Netherlands after an unfiltered rant. He’s punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world and surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits. He tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, his estranged daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn.

Animal Control premiered in 2023, and Season 3 had its finale in March. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, the sitcom also stars Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer and follows a group of local Animal Control Workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, and humans are not. Animal Control remains a favorite on the network and received an early Season 3 renewal in 2024 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

ANIMAL CONTROL: L-R: Grace Palmer, Ravi Patel and Joel McHale CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX.

While the two shows, both wholly owned by Fox, are coming back for new seasons, fans will have to wait quite a bit. Fox’s fall schedule revealed that Animal Control and Going Dutch will be held for midseason. It might seem like it’s far away, but the wait will surely be worth it, especially knowing that there’s already two things to look forward to in 2026. In the meantime, Fox does have a pretty good selection of shows airing later this year, including Doc, Murder in a Small Town, The Floor, and the beloved Animation Domination lineup. Going Dutch and Animal Control are streaming on Hulu.