Fox is changing things up with a primetime game show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The 1% Club, based on the British game show of the same name, will be getting a second season after premiering on Prime Video last spring. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, the series was also broadcast on Fox. Season 2 will air exclusively on Fox, and that’s not all. Oswalt is out as host, with Joel McHale stepping in and continuing his takeover on the network after starring in the comedy Animal Control and hosting Crime Scene Kitchen.

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at Fox, and now — building on The 1% Club’s strong first year on the network — we’re bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence, and charisma to season two,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “We look forward to expanding on our successful relationship with Joel and continuing our partnership with the incredible production teams at BBC Studios and Magnum.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adam Rose/Prime

“I am 1,000,000% excited to be partnering with Fox to host The 1% Club,” McHale added. “I absolutely love the show and love the game play to the 10𝑥 and guarantee my hair, makeup and wardrobe will look great at least 68 percent of the time.” A reason for the replacement of Oswalt is unknown, but the actor does have several projects coming up, so that could be why. He was just too busy. And with McHale’s Fox slate, it was probably easier to schedule him.

On The 1% Club, contestants are given a short amount of time to solve brain teaser questions, with the questions getting significantly more difficult as the game continues. There are statistically a smaller percentage of people being able to answer each questions, hence the title. As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 has not been released.

Meanwhile, Joel McHale is keeping as busy as ever on Fox. The third season of his sitcom Animal Control premiered earlier this month and airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, while baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen completed airing its third season in December. As of now, neither show has been picked up for a fourth season, but it’s still early. Plus, Fox seems to not get enough of McHale, so at the very least, he won’t be stepping away from the network any time soon, no matter what show he’s on. Season 1 of The 1% Club is streaming now on Prime Video.