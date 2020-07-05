FOX Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced a shut down of all Hollywood productions in mid-March, Fox's fall 2020 schedule will look a little different than the network first envisioned. Only The Masked Singer and its line-up of animated comedies will be back when the 2020-2021 TV season begins in September, meaning 9-1-1, Last Man Standing and The Resident will not be back until early next year. Still, those three shows and others are coming back at some point. While its rivals NBC, CBS and ABC are all hoping cameras will be rolling soon, Fox chose not to bank on uncertainty. Instead, Fox picked up the crime drama L.A.'s Finest, which was first only available for Spectrum customers. Two 2019-2020 dramas that were held for the summer, NeXt and Filthy Rich, will now debut in the fall. Sundays will see the return of The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Bless the Harts and Family Guy, all animated shows that could be produced while following social distance guidelines. Fox also has Thursday Night Football in the fall, but it is still not known if the NFL can kick-off its 2020 season as planned. The network is also banking on The Masked Singer to help it stay competitive in the ratings. Producers have said they are still working on the show's fourth season as if they will be able to film and have some ideas on how to make the show work during the pandemic. Here's a look at all the shows Fox is bringing back soon.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star (Photo: FOX via Getty Images, Getty) 9-1-1, the medical drama created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear, will be back for a fourth season. The spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star, featuring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, was a big enough hit earlier this year that it was renewed for a second season. Both shows will be held for midseason, as it is not known when production could resume. The shows are "truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television," Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said.

The Resident (Photo: FOX / Guy D'Alema) The medical drama The Resident is returning for Season 4 this season. Fox was on the fence about renewing the show, but they finally green-lit another season in May. The show stars Matt Czurchy, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Bruce Greenwood.

Last Man Standing (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.) Tim Allen's Last Man Standing was renewed for a ninth overall season, and third on Fox, in May. The show was forced to shut down production before the real Season 8 finale was filmed, leaving fans with an unintended cliffhanger. The show's first six seasons aired on ABC, which canceled the show in May 2017. After just one season off the air, Fox revived the show for a seventh season.

The Masked Singer (Photo: Michael Becker / FOX) Fox desperately needs The Masked Singer Season 4 to work, especially if it wants to be competitive with the other networks and if the NFL season does not start as planned. Last month, executive producer Craig Plestis said the producers are moving "full steam ahead" on the new season as they work from home. While the team is hoping new episodes can be filmed as they were done before, they have contingency plans in the work. However, they will likely have to film without a studio audience.

Prodigal Son (Photo: Mark Seliger/ FOX) Prodigal Son was surprisingly renewed for a second season after there were concerns that star Michael Sheen might be unavailable. Sheen stars as a serial killer whose son Malcolm (Tom Payne) now works for the New York Police Department and is desperately trying to distance himself from his father. The cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena and Bellamy Young.

Animated Shows (Photo: FOX / 20th Century Fox) Fox never has to worry about Sundays, since the animation line-up fills the schedule. The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy are all coming back in the fall. Bless the Harts, which debuted last fall, will air between The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. The series Duncanville was also renewed for another season, but will not be back until midseason.

The Orville (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Seth MacFarlane's science-fiction comedy The Orville will be back for a third season, but not on Fox. The new episodes will debut on Hulu in late 2020, MacFarlane said at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The season was meant to start earlier this year, but it was not ready for the 2019-2020 mid-season. Since the show is produced by Disney-owned 20th Television, Hulu was the best place for the show. The overall deal MacFarlane signed with 20th before Disney bought 20th Century Fox is still active.