'The Resident' Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

Fox has officially renewed The Resident for a fourth season. The medical drama's renewal was announced Tuesday morning as the network continued to solidify its 2020-2021 TV lineup. The announcement was made alongside the renewal of the Tim Allen-starring series Last Man Standing, which mark its third season on Fox and ninth season overall.

"The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we're so pleased they will be returning next season," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Thorn went on to thank the writers, actors, directors, producers and "talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."

According to TVLine, The Resident averaged a 0.73 demo rating and 4 million total viewers through its April 7 finale. Those numbers were down 20 percent from its second season run, and the series ranked fourth in demo and third in total audience among the network's six dramas that have aired this season.

The series' Season 3 renewal comes after The Resident was forced to suspend production on the series, which came to an end on April 7, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series joined dozens of others forced to halt production due to the pandemic and, along with several other medical dramas, donated boxes of personal protective equipment to hospitals. In all, The Resident aired 20 of its intended 23 episodes, with executive producer Todd Harthan expressing his desire to tie up loose storylines in the now-promised fourth season.

"We had all these building blocks — scripts that were written, and some extra shot footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieces and say, 'How best do we want to use the things we’re still excited about?'" he told TVLine. "We're not just saying we'll take the next three [episodes] and start the next season [with them]. There are some big pieces that will remain intact, but some other things are being reimagined."

Set in a fictional medical center called Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, The Resident follows a group of doctors as they face both personal and professional problems. The series stars Matt Czuchry (as senior resident internist Dr. Conrad Hawkins), Bruce Greenwood (as chief of surgery Randolph Bell), Manish Dayal (as first-year resident Devon), Emily VanCamp (as nurse Nic), Shaunette Renée Wilson (as surgical resident Mina), Malcolm-Jamal Warner (as Dr. AJ Austin), Jane Leeves (as Dr. Kitt Voss), and Glenn Morshower (as Marshall Winthrop).

The Resident joins a 2020-2021 TV slate at the network that includes series The Masked Singer, 9-1-1, its Lone Star spinoff, and Duncanville. Prodigal Son and Outmatched remain the only two scripted series at the network still hanging in limbo.