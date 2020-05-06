CBS Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back

CBS announced some major updates regarding its 2020-2021 television lineup on Wednesday. In addition to canceling a slew of programs such as Carol's Second Act and Broke, the network has also renewed a fair deal of their shows. From FBI to Blue Bloods, read on to find out every single show that CBS has renewed for another season.

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told The Hollywood Reporter regarding the 15 shows that got renewed by the network. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation ... and Super Bowl LV, too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021." The 15 shows that were renewed join Mom, Young Sheldon, and Evil, which were all previously granted another season by CBS.

What exactly were the 15 shows that CBS renewed? Fans are definitely going to be thrilled to see that some of their favorite shows managed to live to see another day.