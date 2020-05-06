CBS Renewals 2020: Every Show the Network Is Bringing Back
CBS announced some major updates regarding its 2020-2021 television lineup on Wednesday. In addition to canceling a slew of programs such as Carol's Second Act and Broke, the network has also renewed a fair deal of their shows. From FBI to Blue Bloods, read on to find out every single show that CBS has renewed for another season.
"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we're going to win the current season by 1 million viewers," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told The Hollywood Reporter regarding the 15 shows that got renewed by the network. "Next year, we'll have these strong returning series as our foundation ... and Super Bowl LV, too. It's a well-balanced lineup across entertainment, news and sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021." The 15 shows that were renewed join Mom, Young Sheldon, and Evil, which were all previously granted another season by CBS.
What exactly were the 15 shows that CBS renewed? Fans are definitely going to be thrilled to see that some of their favorite shows managed to live to see another day.
'Blue Bloods'
Blue Bloods will be delighted to hear that the series, which stars Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck, will be back for Season 11.
'Magnum P.I.'
Magnum P.I. will also be coming back for another season. The series airs on CBS on Fridays.
'SEAL Team'
SEAL Team star David Boreanaz responded to the news of the show's renewal by writing, on Twitter, "Season 4 is a go."
'The Neighborhood'
The Neighborhood is one of the few comedies that received a renewal order on Wednesday.
'SWAT'
SWAT fans don't have to worry about whether they'll get to see their favorites back in action again as the show was renewed by CBS.
'FBI: Most Wanted'
Fellow Dick Wolf series FBI: Most Wanted, which premiered earlier this year, will be back for Season 2.
'NCIS'
NCIS will be back for yet another season worth of action, as the series was renewed for Season 18.
'Bob Hearts Abishola'
Bob Hearts Abishola will back for another season on CBS after a strong first season on the network.
'NCIS: Los Angeles'
NCIS isn't the only NCIS-based series that was renewed. NCIS: Los Angeles will also be back for another season.
'The Unicorn'
The Unicorn is yet another freshman series that got renewed for Season 2, as revealed by CBS on Wednesday.
'NCIS: New Orleans'
Not only did NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles get renewed, but their sister series NCIS: New Orleans will also be back for another season on the network.