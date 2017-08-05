Fox News Host and Political Commentator Tucker Carlson Hospitalized

Fox News host and political commentator, Tucker Carlson was absent from his show Thursday night after suffering from an appendicitis.

A spokesperson for Fox News said Carlson is “in good spirits and expects to back on the air soon.”

Mediaite reports that the 48-year-old went to the doctor Thursday after getting a fever with his doctor recommending he be admitted to the hospital for appendicitis.

If not treated in a timely manner, appendicitis can lead to death and usually requires the inflamed appendix to be surgically removed.

Several news reporters took to social media to send their well wishes to the Fox News host, including CNN anchor, Jake Tapper who wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon to @TuckerCarlson — hoping for a speedy recovery!,” Tapper tweeted.