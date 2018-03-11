Fox News Personality Jesse Watters Accused of Cheating on Wife With Show Producer

After reports surfaced that FOX News personality Jesse Watters was cheating on his wife of nine years with a 25-year-old associate producer, the New York Daily News now reports Watters is in a heated divorce battle.

Following Watters’ wife Noelle’s initial filing in October, The Post is reporting that Watters informed the network of his affair with producer Emma DiGiovine shortly after.

The network’s immediate reaction was to transfer DiGiovine from Watters’ show to The Ingraham Angle.

“Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains,” a network spokesperson told The Post.

DiGiovine declined to comment, as did the attorney for both Noelle and Watters.

The Post reports that rumors of the affair began to spread when the two posted photos of their public outings together, including a vacation in the Carribean. Watters and DiGiovine are reportedly still dating despite his ongoing legal battle.

Watters and Noelle (maiden name Inguagiato) met in 2009 when the pair worked together at FOX News. Watters was a staff member on Bill O’Reilly’s program at the time while she worked in the advertising and promotions department. In 2011, Noelle gave birth to two daughters, and never returned to work after her maternity leave.

As Watters rose up the ranks on the network with his man-on-the-street ambush interviews, he earned his own program in January 2017, Watters’ World. He also joined the roundtable series The Five as one of the co-hosts.

FOX News has been no stranger to controversy in recent years, especially from Watters’ former co-worker O’Reilly. Reports came out in April 2017 that O’Reilly and the network had reportedly paid out $13 million to five separate women accusing the television personality of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

21st Century Fox initially stood behind O’Reilly, writing in a statement, “”Notwithstanding the fact that no current or former Fox News employee ever took advantage of the 21st Century Fox hotline to raise a concern about Bill O’Reilly, even anonymously, we have looked into these matters over the last few months and discussed them with Mr. O’Reilly. While he denies the merits of these claims, Mr. O’Reilly has resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility. Mr. O’Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News.”

However, upon further investigation, O’Reilly was fired by the network on April 19, 2017. His show, The O’Reilly Factor, aired three more episodes with guest hosts before being cancelled.