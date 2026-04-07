Fox Renews Drama Series After Successful Season

Fox is bringing back Memory of a Killer for a second season.

The network announced the renewal of its Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli-led thriller ahead of Monday’s Season 1 finale.

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“Memory of a Killer has become a true standout with visceral performances from Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, in a statement. “[Showrunners] Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, and our partners at Warner Bros Television have delivered a sharp, emotional character-driven thriller that’s clearly landed with viewers, and we’re excited to continue that success together in Season 2.”

Patrick Dempsey in the “Betrayal” episode of MEMORY OF A KILLER (CR: Christos Kalohoridis / FOX)

Memory of a Killer, which is inspired by the book and Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, stars Dempsey as hitman Angelo Doyle, who is “leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret,” as per the Season 1 logline, with Imperioli playing Dutch, “Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise.”

The Season 1 cast also includes Richard Harmon, Peter Gadiot and Daniel David Stewart.

Memory of a Killer had a huge debut at Fox following the NFC Championship Game in January, racking up 16.2 million total viewers across platforms and becoming Fox’s most-streamed drama debut since 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020. The series has also become a streaming success on Hulu, netting the network’s largest streaming audience season-to-date and regularly ranking in the streamer’s Top 10.

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“We’re thrilled Fox has renewed Memory of a Killer for a second season, a richly deserved renewal given the show’s great critical, creative, and commercial success,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, in a statement. “The performances of Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli have been powerful and compelling, and we can’t wait to see what the show’s brilliant creative team has in store for Angelo’s next chapter.”



Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment, with executive producers including Dempsey, Zelman, Kessler, Arthur Sarkissian, Martin Campbell and Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Memory of a Killer‘s Season 2 renewal comes shortly after Fox renewed dramas Best Medicine, Doc and comedy Animal Control.