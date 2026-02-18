There’s 1 Fox Show in Serious Danger of Cancellation, Report Says

One Fox show is apparently in serious danger of cancellation.

Deadline reports that sophomore comedy Going Dutch is not looking too hot.

The Denis Leary-led series, which is owned by Fox, is the lowest-rated entertainment program on the network. Going Dutch is seemingly the only “true bubble scripted series” at Fox, but with Leary well-liked within the network, it’s possible he will be enough to convince executives that another season is needed. The show’s renewal is also likely dependent on scheduling, meaning it could be one of the last shows to get news.

GOING DUTCH: L-R: Hal Cumpston and Denis Leary in the “Swapadakis” episode of GOING DUTCH airing Thursday, Feb. 26 (9:32 -10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.CR: Lorraine O’Sullivan. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Created by Joel Church-Cooper, Going Dutch premiered in January 2025 and was renewed for Season 2 that May. The sitcom, also starring Taylor Misiak, Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley, and Hal Cumpston, centers on Leary’s arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn. A

fter an epically unfiltered rant, he is “reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter.”

Going Dutch’s second season only premiered on Jan. 15, so it might still be a bit early for Fox to make any decisions on it. As of now, it doesn’t seem to be in a good place, but things could change as the season continues in terms of ratings. Fans shouldn’t be counting out the series just yet; just don’t get your hopes up in case Fox ultimately decides to ax it.

Going Dutch is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and is distributed by Fox Entertainment Global. Church-Cooper and executive producer Hilary Winston are co-showrunners for season two. Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company, Amoeba. New episodes of Going Dutch return on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu. There is still much to look forward to as Season 2 continues, whether or not a Season 3 is on the docket. At the very least, if it doesn’t get picked up, fans would be expecting it, which is better than being completely surprised.