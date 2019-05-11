Here’s Every FOX Canceled and Renewed Show

The New Fox is going through some massive changes this season following the broadcast network’s split from its parent company after the Disney Acquisition of many of FOX’s assets.

The broadcast network has seen major success in the form of new reality competition series like The Masked Singer, and also recovered from the loss of many other shows last year.

Ahead of the network’s upfront presentation next week, take a look at every canceled and renewed show (so far) for the the 2019-2020 TV season at NBC.

Renewed: The Resident and 9-1-1

The network’s Monday night drama will be back for more drama next season. The Resident wrapped up Season 2 this week with a major cliffhanger that fans cannot way to see resolved in the fall.

9-1-1 debuted mid-season last season, quickly becoming a hit for the broadcast network. After losing Connie Britton and welcoming Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Ryan Guzman ahead of Season 2, the show has gathered quite a loyal following, securing them a Season 3 renewal.

9-1-1 will air its Season 2 finale Monday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Renewed Animated Comedies

The New Fox will continue to bank on their beloved animated comedies in the coming year.

The network already renewed Bob’s Burgers of Season 10, Family Guy for Season 18 and The Simpsons for an impressive two-season renewal for Seasons 31 and 32.

The Simpsons already beat Gunsmoke as the scripted series with the most episodes back in Season 29, so the show is just continuing to make its mark in TV history.

Canceled: The Cool Kids, Rel

While some comedies were given the go ahead to continue, some were forced to shut down prematurely.

Not being able to benefit from Last Man Standing‘s impressive Friday night numbers, its successor The Cool Kids failed to reach enough of an audience to justify a Season 2 renewal.

The only other comedy to rank lower than Cool Kids was Rel, which was also canceled earlier this year.

Renewed: Last Man Standing

After being rescued from the TV graveyard after being canceled by ABC, Last Man Standing made a triumphant return on Fox this year, quickly becoming Friday night’s No. 1 show.

Tim Allen and the rest of the cast will return for another season of laughter, and more of Mike’s vlogs.

Renewed: Empire

Jussie Smollett’s legal woes caused massive media attention for the once ratings hit Fox musical drama, but despite a decline in the ratings, the Lyons will live to see another season.

Though Smollett’s Jamal Lyon is expected to not return for the first episodes of Season 6, his contract was upped to include the new season. Fan will have to wait and see how the show will reintroduce Smollett when the show returns in the fall.

Canceled: Star

The Empire franchise will have to settle for only one show on the schedule, however, as spinoff series Star was canceled after three seasons on Friday.

Fans of the musical soapy drama were left heartbroken by the cancellation, as the Season 3 finale ended in a tragic shootout cliffhanger, which left the fates of many of the show’s main characters at risks, including Star’s (Jude Demorest) baby.

Canceled: The Gifted

The X-Men inspired series was canceled earlier this year, just a few weeks after its Season 2 finale.

The decision came just as Disney seemed to close out on other networks and streaming services’ Marvel shows, as they prepare to introduce new shows on their new service, Disney+.

Canceled: Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon underwent a massive change for Season 3 after the firing of star Clayne Crawford, but the introduction of Seann William Scott’s new character was not enough to keep the show going.

Damon Wayans also made headlines back in December when he claimed he was done filming the show in the middle of production. Regardless of the rumors, the show ended its latest season on a cliffhanger.

Renewed: The Masked Singer

A surprise hit for the network, the singing competition/Guess Who? reality series will live on for Season 2.

With stars like Tori Spelling, Tommy Chong and winner T-Pain, fans can expect a new set of celebrities, and even more impressive disguises when the show returns in 2020.

Canceled: Proven Innocent, The Passage

FOX’s midseason dramas did not receive much love this year. The post-apocalyptic drama The Passage, starring Mark-Paul Goselaar, did not receive a Season 2 pickup.

Proven Innocent, starring Rachel Lefreve and Kelsey Grammer, solved its last crime during the Season 1 finale Friday. After the episode aired, creator Danny Strong thanked fans for following along the story bringing to light wrongful convictions in the U.S.

Renewed: The Orville

The latest renewal from the network (for now) was the surprising announcement that bubble comedy The Orville, starring Seth McFarlane will be back for Season 3.

The futuristic space travel comedy will return with new episodes, sending fans of the cult favorite into a frenzy.