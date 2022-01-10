FOX Animated Comedy Series Gets Movie Spinoff

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally getting its first trailer! Series writer Jon Schroeder revealed on Twitter that the trailer for the long-awaited movie will premiere on Monday, Jan. 10 during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Fans had suspected something like this after Bob’s Burgers was revealed to be one of the sponsors of the sporting event.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN on Monday night, but some viewers will be as clueless as Gene. Judging by Schroeder’s tweet from Saturday, the trailer will premiere at some point during the ad breaks in the game. Fans are hopeful that it will be uploaded online not long after. The Bob’s Burgers Movie was announced way back in 2017, and at this point, the wait is starting to get to people.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the incredible rematch between Georgia and Alabama AND get a first look at #TheBobsBurgersMovie! #GoDawgs #SickEm https://t.co/8HQhbLEAFr — Meatball Jon (@RegularSizedJon) January 8, 2022

The movie is expected to be “an epic adventure,” expanding on the format of the beloved TV show. According to an official synopsis released by 20th Century Fox, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.”

“While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant,” it continues. “As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.” Further details on the conception of the story were shared by series creator Loren Bouchard in 2017.

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” Bouchard said. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

Bob’s Burgers is currently airing its 12th season on Fox, and it has already been renewed for Season 13. The show even moved up in the Sunday night schedule this year, switching places with Family Guy. New episodes air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Older episodes are streaming now on Hulu.