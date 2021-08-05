'Bob's Burgers' Star Reveals Being Fired After 1 Month From 'South Park'

✖

Bob's Burgers star Kristen Schaal recently revealed that she was once fired from South Park after only working with the show's writers room for about one month. During a recent appearance on The Daily Beast's podcast, The Last Laugh, Schaal — who voices Louise Belcher on Bob's Burgers — opened up about her brief tenure on the long-running adult animated series. "I didn’t last long," she quipped. "I was there for like a month and... I got a warning that I was talking too much."

Schaal was hired in 2007, as the show was ramping up for its 11th season. She had began been working on HBO's Flight of the Conchords, at the time, as well as doing internet videos and a one-woman show in Scotland. "While I was there, the South Park team had seen the Penelope Princess of Pets web videos that Kurt Braunholer and I had done," she recalled. "And I got asked to be a writer on the show. I was like, yeah!"

Schall was born and raised in Colorado, where South Park is set, and so she felt certain she would be a perfect addition to its writing staff. However, it seems her eagerness was what led to her ultimate downfall at the Comedy Central series. "I was pitching too much. I’d never been in a writers’ room before," she explained. "So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, 'How about this? How about this? How about this?' And that’s not how it works."

The former Last Man on Earth star also realized that her lack of movie knowledge was going to be an impediment, as Season 11 heavily focused on film spoofs. "My movie knowledge is not good. I couldn’t go there, so I just kept pitching another thing," she shared. "So... yeah, they let me go. I could do a writers’ room now... but I was too nervous and too excited to be in there."

Schaal has gone on to big projects over the past decade and shared that there is no bad blood between her and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. At one point she crossed paths with them at a Comedy Central award event, and the interaction went well. "They recognized me, and I was like 'Hey dudes, congratulations!' It was very friendly," she said. "So I always root for them. Everything they do is good."