✖

Fox has canceled the animated series Bless the Harts after only two seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series created by Emily Spivey will wrap up Season 2 in May, but will not return for a third. Bless the Harts focuses on the lives and misadventures of a blue-collar Southern family, and features voice acting from Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz and Kumail Nanjiani, among others. Notably, other Fox animation series, such as Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons, has been renewed for new seasons.

Bless the Harts was greenlit by Fox in 2018, with the network's president, Michael Thorn, saying at the time, "Emily Spivey has the uncanny ability to observe the simplest qualities of everyday life, framing together bold characters and hilarious stories built around warmth and heart. Having grown up in a close-knit Southern family, she has a deep well of material that has inspired her to create this show, with a phenomenal cast, headlined by Kristen, Maya, Jillian and Ike. As home to television’s most iconic animated families — the Simpsons, Griffins and Belchers — we’re thrilled to welcome the Harts to Fox."

Hop in –– we're catching up on past episodes! 🚗: https://t.co/DHmd8BB0Dt pic.twitter.com/3Y5DGn9Ztt — Bless The Harts (@BlessTheHarts) March 30, 2021

While fans have a limited amount of time left to spend with the Harts, they'll be getting more of the Tobin family, from Fox's newest hit animation series: The Great North. The show was renewed for a second season in June before its first season even debuted. The Great North features the voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla, as the Tobins, an Alaskan family led by single-father, Beef (Offerman).

Just to manage expectations... there will 𝙣𝙤𝙩 be a new episode for the next two weeks.#TheGreatNorth will return with a new adventure on Sunday, April 11! pic.twitter.com/ecg8EIFOvw — The Great North (@GreatNorthFOX) March 27, 2021

The show was created — and is written — by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis. The three also serve as executive producers and showrunners of the series. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer. Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut," Thorn said when announcing the show's renewal. "Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners."