Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024

Prime Video is stepping into the new year with a long list of new content heading to the streaming library. With the final hours of 2023 here, Amazon's streaming service has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2024

January at Prime Video will be a big one for movie fans, with the streamer set to stock several big titles, including the first four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise, five Superman movies, Fast X, Transformers: Rise of the Beast. The new year will also be a star-studded event, with everything from the Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal-starring Foe, Nicole Kidman-starring Expats, and Kayley Cuoco and David Oyelowo-starring Role Play set to hit the streaming library. Meanwhile, the new year will also bring with it Hazbin Hotel, which will debut more than four years after Vivienne Medrano released a pilot episode for the series on her Vivziepop's YouTube channel in October 2019.

