Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024
Several 'Mission: Impossible' films, the Nicole Kidman-starring movie 'Expats,' and the debut of 'Hazbin Hotel' hit Prime Video in January.
Prime Video is stepping into the new year with a long list of new content heading to the streaming library. With the final hours of 2023 here, Amazon's streaming service has released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in January 2024
January at Prime Video will be a big one for movie fans, with the streamer set to stock several big titles, including the first four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise, five Superman movies, Fast X, Transformers: Rise of the Beast. The new year will also be a star-studded event, with everything from the Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal-starring Foe, Nicole Kidman-starring Expats, and Kayley Cuoco and David Oyelowo-starring Role Play set to hit the streaming library. Meanwhile, the new year will also bring with it Hazbin Hotel, which will debut more than four years after Vivienne Medrano released a pilot episode for the series on her Vivziepop's YouTube channel in October 2019.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in January.
Jan. 1
Peppa Pig S1-S2 (2004)
42 (2013)
1984 (1985)
About Last Night (2014)
Airplane! (1980)
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Chaplin (1993)
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Cry Freedom (1987)
Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Europa Report (2013)
Everything You Always...Sex (1972)
Finding Forrester (2001)
Fled (1996)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Heaven's Gate (1981)
Hoodlum (1997)
I Am Ali (2014)
I Am Bolt (2016)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It's A Wonderful Life (Black & White Version) (1947)
It's A Wonderful Life (1947)
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (2022)
Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020)
Judgment At Nuremberg (1961)
Jumanji (1995)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Lifeforce (1985)
Like a Boss (2020)
Little Nicky (2000)
Love Happens (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Major Payne (1995)
Mary, Queen of Scots (1972)
Miles Ahead (2016)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Muscle Shoals (2013)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
No Good Deed (2014)
Non-Stop (2014)
Notting Hill (1999)
One Fine Morning (2022)
Pariah (2011)
Pitch Perfect (2012)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Red 2 (2013)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
Return To Seoul (2023)
Role Models (2008)
Rollerball (1975)
Rules of Engagement (2000)
San Andreas (2015)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Side Effects (2013)
Something Wild (1986)
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)
Step Brothers (2008)
Superman II (1981)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
Takers (2010)
Teen Witch (1989)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Cable Guy (1996)
The Death Of Dick Long (2019)
The Eagle (2011)
The Giver (2014)
The Good Lie (2014)
The Gunman (2015)
The Killing (1956)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Long Goodbye (1973)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
The Wiz (1978)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Think Like a Man Too (2014)
To Sir, With Love (1967)
Two Can Play That Game (2001)
Valkyrie (2008)
What's The Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Zola (2021)
Jan. 5
Hit S3 (2020)
James May: Our Man in India (2024)
Foe (2024)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
Jan. 12
ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video (2024)
Role Play (2024)
Jan. 19
Dance Life (2024)
Hazbin Hotel (2024)
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland (2024)
Zorro (2024)
The Other Zoey (2023)
Jan. 26
Expats (2024)prev