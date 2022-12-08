'Chicago Med': Two Major Characters Exit in Fall Finale

Chicago Med is down two members of its medical staff. As Deadline reported, Yaya DaCosta and Brian Tee have exited the NBC drama. Their departures played out on Wednesday's fall finale episode.

DaCosta and Tee's characters, April Sexton and Dr. Ethan Choi, went out on a high note. The fall finale featured the nurse and the doctor exchanging vows. Their wedding was very much unique to them, as they even departed via their mobile medical van as guests threw rice at them. April and Ethan then rode off into the sunset together to forge their own path outside of Chicago Med.

While Wednesday's episode marked the end of April and Ethan's story, it wasn't the first time that DaCosta had a swan song from the NBC series. She initially left the show after Season 6. The America's Next Top Model alum eventually returned for Season 8 in a recurring role, per PEOPLE. According to Deadline, DaCosta left after Season 6 and nabbed a role on Fox's Our Kind of People, which has since been canceled. As DaCosta explained, she simply felt as though it was the right time to make the jump to a new show.

"My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously. There isn't much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go," DaCosta said during Our Kind of People's TCA panel. "And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler." She added, "The show is a dream in so many ways and it's saucy and so much fun! And there's so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront of our discussions. We're just playing with these serious themes and we're making them fun."

When it was reported that DaCosta would be making a return to Chicago Med, it was said by co-showrunner Diane Frolov that she was "very excited" to continue April's story. Frolov added, per Variety, "She wanted to honor that character, and to give a resolution to April's relationship with Ethan."