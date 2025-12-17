First Look at ‘FBI’ Spinoff ‘CIA’ Released

The much-anticipated FBI spinoff, CIA, just got a big update.

CBS has finally released the first trailer for the upcoming procedural, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss.

Per CBS, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the learns of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Also starring Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez, CIA is set to premiere on Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following FBI’s Season 8 return. The series comes from Wolf Entertainment and executive producer Dick Wolf and is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

CIA has been on quite the roller coaster leading up to its premiere. The series was set to start as a backdoor pilot during FBI’s seventh season earlier this year, but issues with casting prompted the network to drop the backdoor pilot and still have it under consideration for a series order. Once CIA was officially ordered, the problems only had just begun. FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins was supposed to serve as showrunner and executive producer, but he departed over the summer, with Law & Order: SVU’s Warren Leight taking over. This then pushed CBS to move CIA’s fall premiere to midseason to give the show time to transition.

Leight stepped down in November, with production taking a brief pause as it once again transitioned. FBI showrunner and EP Mike Weiss was in talks to take over on CIA, pulling double duty on both shows, but as of now, confirmation on the new showrunner has not been shared. As if that wasn’t enough, Eriq La Salle left as executive producer after directing the first episode. Michael Michele was also set to star alongside Gehlfuss and Ellis, but she left in November, with Zadegan taking over her role.

Now, after a rocky start, fans will soon be able to welcome CIA to the FBI family when the new series premieres on Monday, Feb. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.