CBS Show Loses One of Its Lead Stars

CBS’ upcoming FBI series CIA has lost Michael Michele, one of the series’ leads, Deadline reports the show, which is headlined by Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, began production in September for a midseason premiere. Michele is expected to be recast, but nothing has been confirmed.

This is a second major change on the crime drama. The series was initially picked up in the Spring with a straight-to-series order and the show switched showrunners quickly after.

Per an official logline, the show follows two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.

Michele played the head of CIA’s New York Station. Dick Wolf and Leight executive produce CIA. Michele has worked with Wolf a handful of times, including for her first acting role as a recurring cast member on the first season of his hit 90s crime drama, New York Undercover. She most recently recurred opposite Queen Latifah on The Equalizer.

After Michele’s exit was confirmed, executive producer Eriq La Salle also left the series. La Salle had been attached since before the showrunner change, and he signed on to direct and executive produce the opening episode of the show. He did direct Episode 101 as planned.

LaSalle is staying busy. The ER alum recently signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House’s Sourcebooks for the next two books in his thriller series Martyr Maker, with book no. 4 slated for release next September. He is now focusing on writing the books.