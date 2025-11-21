‘NCIS’ Alum Joins CBS ‘FBI’ Spinoff ‘CIA’ as Series Regular

NCIS: New Orleans alum Necar Zadegan is making her way back to the world of CBS procedurals, joining the upcoming FBI spinoff CIA as a series regular.

Deadline reports that Zadegan will play the Chief of Station role originally held by Michael Michele before his departure from the series earlier this month.

Necar Zadegan at the photo call for Max Original Series “And Just Like That…” Season 3 held at the Crane Club on May 21, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

CIA, which is headlined by Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, is currently on a production hiatus after numerous behind-the-scenes shake-ups, which include Michele’s exit earlier this month as well as the departures of showrunner Warren Leight and director/executive producer Eriq La Salle.

Leight, who previously replaced original CIA showrunner David Hudgins in July, is reportedly set to be replaced by Mike Weiss, showrunner for the original FBI series. It’s unclear when filming, which kicked off in September before the forced hiatus, will resume.

Despite difficulties behind the scenes, CBS announced earlier this week that CIA is slated to premiere on Feb. 23.

CBS Original Series CIA. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

CIA follows “a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Gehlfuss) who believes in the rule of law,” as per CBS. “When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

CIA premieres Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.