‘Fire Country’ Star Max Thieriot Reacts to Season 4 Renewal Ahead of ‘Sheriff Country’ Spinoff (Exclusive)

Fire Country is coming back for Season 4, and Max Thieriot spoke to PopCulture.com about the exciting news.

Not only does Thieriot star as Bode Leone, but he also co-created the CBS drama with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Now that a Sheriff Country spinoff is on the way this fall, Thieriot said the whole thing is exciting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, I couldn’t honestly be more excited for the fans to get to see this other side of Edgewater that we haven’t seen,” the actor said. “And obviously, we get to feel a little bit of that in these episodes, but I think people are gonna fall in love with these characters and this other part of our town, and it’s messy in different ways. I think it’s a good exposition to what Fire Country is visually and kind of emotionally as well, but certainly the incidents are far, far different.”

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Hugh Tull/CBS

“But I’m excited. It feels crazy to imagine that we’re at this point where we’re about to have our spinoff come out,” Thieriot continued. “Sheriff Country is gonna be sort of birthed into the world this fall, but I feel really good about it, and I’m really excited.”

Fans will be able to see more of the Sheriff Country world before the spinoff, as there will be a crossover airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. And with still a few more episodes left of Season 3 of Fire Country, there is telling what will go down. It’s exciting to know that the series is coming back, and fans will continue to be on the edge of their seats come fall.

Additionally, Sheriff Country may not be the only Fire Country spinoff. CBS is eyeing a potential new series starring Jared Padalecki as his character, Camden Casey. As of now, no information has been revealed, but Padalecki is also set to star in another CBS show that has not yet been ordered, so it might all just depend. At the very least, Fire Country is not going anywhere any time soon. With the franchise expanding, there will be much more to look out for and it’s already exciting just thinking about what could be next. In the meantime, all episodes of Fire Country are streaming on Paramount+.