‘Fire Country’ Showrunner Tia Napolitano Previews ‘Big Fire’ for Fall Finale and ‘Cliffhangers That Will Shock You’ (Exclusive)

Fire Country is airing its fall finale this week, and showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano told PopCulture.com what to expect.

In “Who Owns the Dirt,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head.”

Napolitano revealed that Manny is going to be “put through the wringer and put to the test when it comes to being battalion chief.” Ever since being made chief, Manny has had to really step up to the plate, and it hasn’t been easy. At the same time, dealing with a turf war during a “big fire that’s very surprising” is going to be difficult.

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Additionally, she said, “We’ll pull forward the Tyler and Bode and arsonist story in a really surprising way with the specter of Landon looming out there, obviously.” Suits LA star Josh McDermitt has been recurring as Landon, whom fans found out last week had not only been hurting his partner’s son, but may have started the Zabel Ridge Fire that ultimately killed Vince. So a lot will be bubbling at the surface come the fall finale.

As if that wasn’t enough, Napolitano teased that the episode will come with “some cliffhangers that will shock you and make you crave that season premiere sooner than it’s coming. I promise.” Since the series will be on break until February after Friday, there is no telling what the cliffhangers will entail. But it’s something that Napolitano is excited for fans to see.

Pictured: Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“I’m excited for them to see these cliffhangers, and then I’m excited for them to come back and wait till you see the twist at the end of our midseason premiere,” she said. “We’re going on a ride this season into the back half.”

Fire Country is known for some pretty intense cliffhangers and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. What this could mean as the show moves into the second half of the season is unclear, but fans may want to brace themselves because if the Season 3 finale and Season 4 premiere are any indication, anything is possible. Tune in to the fall finale of Fire Country on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.