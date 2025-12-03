‘Fire Country’ Adds ‘Suits LA’ Star to Recurring Cast

Fire Country is bringing on a Suits LA star.

According to Deadline, Josh McDermitt has joined the recurring cast for the current fourth season of the CBS drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McDermitt will make his debut in Friday’s episode and will be part of an arc involving fellow new recurring cast members Alona Tal and Conor Sherry. He will play “the quietly upset and meek on the surface Landon who is Chloe’s (Tal) partner and a father figure to her son, Tyler (Sherry). They recently lost their home in the wildfires. He knows that Tyler has been angry and acting out lately, but is shocked to hear that he ran away.”

Pictured: Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane — (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

It’s possible that Landon will be involved in a love triangle between Chloe and Max Thieriot’s Bode, who “harbored secret crushes on each other” back in high school. If anything, the chemistry is certainly there as Tal and Thieriot portrayed husband and wife on SEAL Team. What exactly will happen remains to be seen, but Tal is said to be making her debut on Fire Country on Friday, Dec. 12.

McDermitt most recently starred in the short-lived Suits spinoff, Suits LA, as criminal defense lawyer Stuart Lane. He is also known for his role as Eugene Porter on The Walking Dead. Additional credits include Retired at 35, Mad Men, Twin Peaks, Robot Chicken, Lilly, The Righteous Gemstones, and Killing Faith. He also reprised his role as Eugene Porter for the 2020 video game The Walking Dead: Onslaught.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It’s unknown how many episodes of Fire Country McDermitt will be appearing in and what exactly will happen with the storyline, but since his introduction will be on Friday, fans should be getting more information then. At the very least, following Suits LA’s unfortunate cancellation, people will likely be happy to see McDermitt on their screens again for quite some time.

Season 4 of Fire Country premiered on Oct. 17, with the first episode writing off Stephanie Arcila’s Gabriela Perez and Billy Burke’s Vince Leone. Episodes this season have already been emotional and intense, and with spinoff Sheriff Country in the picture as well, the tension has only risen. There will be much to look forward to as the season continues, and when McDermitt’s Landon comes into the picture. It all starts on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.