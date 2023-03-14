'Fire Country' Season 1 Finale Date Revealed

Freshman drama series Fire Country has been a big hit for CBS, and we now know the date when the Season 1 finale will air. The network has revealed that the first season of Fire Country will conclude a little over two months from now, on Friday, May 19. Notably, the show has already been renewed for a second season, so fans can rest assured that it will eventually be back.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as convict firefighter Bode Donovan (aka Bode Leone). Bode is desperate to prove himself and earn his freedom by helping fight wildfires in Northern California, while also navigating relationship tension with his parents, old friends, and possible new romances. In addition to Thierot, Fire Country also stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, with Diane Farr and Billy Burke portraying Bode's parents: Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone and Cal Fire Battalion Chief Vince Leone, respectively.

Back in October, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Thieriot about the freshman CBS drama, and he told us, "I think that people will see that Fire Country is different from any firefighting show on television. We're not rescue of the week. We're not fire of the week."

He went on to explain, "First of all, this department is an all-risk department. So we're not just going to be fighting wildland fires, which obviously is something that they're most known for. They respond to every call, every situation, anytime somebody picks up 911, they're there. And so we'll be showing the full scope of what firefighters do on the job. And then the big thing is this is really a serialized character drama. So it has a lot of those amazing elements that you get from whatever, it's cable or whatever shows they are, where you're really getting to invest in these characters and explore their journey."

Thieriot then added, "There's a lot of heart. There's a lot of redemption throughout the story. And also, I think visually, it looks unlike any firefighting show just because of the nature of where we're shooting. It's rural. We're seeing small town and tons of outdoor landscapes and just a huge scope. And we're not just a little department that's going to be handling car crashes and building fires every week. So it's very different."

Fire Country airs new episodes every Friday, with replay available the following day for Paramount+ subscribers.