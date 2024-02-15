'Fire Country': Billy Burke Teases 'Crunchy Fun' for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Season 2 of Fire Country is almost here, and the premiere will literally rock viewers. An earthquake will hit Edgewater and there is no telling just what will happening and what the aftermath will be of the shocking Season 1 finale. Vince Leone himself, Billy Burke, spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about everything to expect in the upcoming season.

When the season kicks off, Burke shares that Vince will be "focused on his son" and getting him back and "making sure he doesn't make any more self-harming moves." He continues, "Then he's just throwing himself into work, focusing on that. Edgewater's very busy this season with one catastrophe after another. So he's on the job a lot."

In regards to Vince and Sharon's relationship, which has likely been affected by their son being sent back to prison, Burke reveals that their relationship is "a little crunchy." The actor shares that some stuff has changed in the six months that are taking place between the Season 1 finale and Season 2 premiere, especially with the couple. However, expect some "crunchy fun" between them, whatever that may be.

(Photo: Eric Milner/CBS)

Fans will also be able to look forward to more of Michael Trucco as Vince's younger brother, Luke. He was introduced last season as Cal Fire's Communications Director. With his job title, it's only a matter of time before he returns to Fire Country, and Billy Burke hopes he returns for more because he loves "playing that Vince-Luke dynamic with him. We have a really good time doing that."

As for the Leone family as a whole, Burke couldn't share much but did share some hopes he had. "If everything were to be somewhat resolved in terms of all the elements of the family dynamic, I think that that would not be that satisfying," he said. "I think if we can always bring up new ways because, in regular families with regular people, nothing's ever resolved. There's always another issue that arises. So, my hope would be that we keep finding solid, chewy ones to work with."

Fire Country seems to be turning up the heat for Season 2, and it's going to be interesting to see how it all unfolds. It won't be long until fans see the Leone family and the rest of Edgewater once again when the second season premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule.