'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Engaged to Girlfriend Renee Monaco

Congratulations are in order for Zeeko Zaki! The FBI actor is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Renee Monaco, People reports. Zaki proposed during a camel ride in the Agafay Desert in Morocco, and it seems like it was as romantic as ever.

The two have been dating since 2021, and their romance never missed a beat. It's definitely sweet to see how happy Zeeko Zaki is, as he deserves it. It's hard to be in a relationship in the industry, but the actor has done it with ease. However, with FBI coming back in the fall, it may be a little hard to plan a wedding once hiatus ends. Though they've already spent two years together, meaning that they will likely take as long as it takes to make it official.

It will be fun to see if Zaki takes fans on the journey to the altar, but that might stay a private moment between the two of them as well as friends and family. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the actor shares a moment or two leading up to the happy occasion. It may be a bit early to think about just what their wedding will consist of, though with Zaki's Egyptian background and with the proposal involving camels, the wedding might have a similar theme, and it's going to be exciting to see what happens with it.

Zaki's engagement comes at an exciting time, as it's not the only thing he is celebrating this week. FBI just aired its 100th episode, which also coincidentally served as the Season 5 finale. Being part of the 100 Club is a pretty remarkable feat, and while it was only a matter of time before FBI made it, the fact that it ended a season on that milestone makes it even more special.

Just because Zeeko Zaki is getting hitched, don't expect him to pull out of FBI any time soon. According to the fall CBS schedule, the series is going to come back this fall for Season 6, and there is no telling what OA, Maggie, and the others will be up to. Now that Scola and Nina are parents, we will likely see the two navigating parenthood together and having a dangerous job while doing so. Since the season ended on a pretty nice note, it's possible that next season could start on a pretty intense one, though fans won't know until the fall.