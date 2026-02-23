‘FBI’: Shantel VanSanten and John Boyd on Nina and Scola’s ‘Unexpected’ Decision to Get Married That is ‘Very True to Them in Their Story’ (Exclusive)

Wedding bells are ringing on FBI, and stars Shantel VanSanten and John Boyd spoke to PopCulture.com all about it.

In the midseason premiere, “Confetti,” airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding.”

“The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot,” the logline continues. Fans have certainly been waiting for the Scolina wedding for a long time, since at least Season 4 when VanSanten’s Nina came onto the scene, and it was clear that there was something between her and Scola. After a tumultuous relationship, the two will finally say “I do” in Monday’s episode, and there will be a lot to look forward to with the events leading up to the wedding.

Pictured (L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

“I think that the couple gets through another case by the skin of their teeth, again, explore the conflict of their relationship in a way that’s more painful and deeper than they ever had,” Boyd said. “That experience changes them in a way that leads them to make a decision to tie the knot. And it was good. It was well earned and long time coming.”

“That’s unexpected, but it was perfectly like them that it would take a case or something like that to happen to lead them to a decision that they didn’t know that they needed or really wanted,” added VanSanten. Boyd echoed, “If you’re a fan that’s invested in Scolina’s story, I think this episode, the place that they make the decision to get married, the place it comes from, is very true to them in their story.”

As the logline suggests, the aftermath of the operation leads Nina and Scola to realize they’re ready to tie the knot. What way exactly is unknown, but Scolina has proven to be a pretty unconventional couple, so however the proposal and marriage happen will certainly be on-brand for them. Fans have been waiting a long time for them to say “I do,” and now we are only hours away. Tune in to the midseason premiere of FBI on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see the Scolina wedding.