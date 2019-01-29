CBS Orders ‘FBI’ Spinoff

FBI is still in the middle of its first season, and CBS has already ordered a spin-off, according to a report by TV Line.

The new cop drama about New York-based FBI agents has been making waves all year, and CBS is looking to keep it going. Later this season, the show will reportedly include a back-door pilot for its new show, testing the waters for a spin-off. The new show would focus on a special division within the bureau focused on catching criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The show would reportedly still be co-written and executive produced by Dick Wolf. The Law and Order creator made his first foray at CBS with FBI, and it looks like it is already paying off. His co-writer on the pilot script is Rene Balcer, who has worked with him on Law and Order in the past. Other executive producers would include Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

From the sound of it, CBS has already made a promise to the fledgling series. The network reportedly made a series commitment to FBI: Most Wanted and its producer, Universal Pictures, meaning it will pay for the show whether it airs or not.

In fairness, FBI has performed remarkably well in its first season. The show premiered in the fall, and immediately became CBS’ biggest new show of the year. So far this season, it has an average of 1.1 in Nielsen ratings, with 9.3 million viewers per week. This puts it in second place among all of CBS’ dramas, even established shows.

The news of a spin-off comes just days after CBS renewed FBI itself. The show got a Season 2 order on Friday, along with Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

That goal could carry on into next year, if FBI: Most Wanted comes to fruition. Meanwhile, other shows are ending their tenure on the network. While one FBI-centric franchise rises, another is coming to a close. CBS also announced that Criminal Minds Season 15 will be its last next year, leaving room for a different inter-connected TV universe to form.



FBI airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.