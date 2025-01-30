‘FBI: Most Wanted’: The Fugitive Task Force is on the Hunt in Philly in Season 6, Episode 11 Exclusive First Look

An upcoming FBI: Most Wanted episode will see the Fugitive Task Force working overtime, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look. Airing on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET, in “Do You Realize??,” “The Fugitive Task Force is sent on a hunt in Philadelphia to investigate a double homicide and the abduction of a 14-year-old girl in the foster care system. Meanwhile, Ray’s father is hospitalized after an accident while helping out around the house.”

In photos from the episode, Steven Williams is back as Ray’s father, Ray Cannon Sr., and just like the logline says, he is doing some home repairs with what looks to be Ray and Cora’s assistance. While it’s hard to tell what exactly will happen with this storyline and how long Ray Sr. will be hospitalized, this seems to be on par with what showrunner David Hudgins told PopCulture. When asked about the remainder of the season, Hudgins said the team will “all going to be faced with some big life choices this season. Family, careers, and relationships will all come to a breaking point in the back half of the season.”

Pictured (L-R): Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Steven Williams as Ray Cannon Sr., and Caroline Harris as Cora Love. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Season 6 loves to test the Fugitive Task Force, whether with personally or professionally, and it’s hard to tell just what will go down. At the same time, the rest of the team will be going to Philly for what seems to be for more than one case. Whether they have any connection to each other or not is unknown, but the timing of it all can’t be coincidental.

FBI: Most Wanted just had its winter premiere on Tuesday, which saw the Fugitive Task Force working a string of deadly fires all connected to the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. The episode also brought back Nina’s sister, who wound up getting hospitalized by the end and Nina deciding to go to Houston to be with her family.

Pictured (L-R): Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes and Director Milena Govich. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Whatever happens in this new episode and the rest of Season 6, it’s clear that the series is continuing to keep fans on the edge of their seats, even nearly 100 episodes in. In the meantime, new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Season 6, Episode 11, “Do You Realize??” premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 11.