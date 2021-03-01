'FBI: Most Wanted' Character Is Missing, and Fans Want Answers

✖

FBI: Most Wanted's special agent Clinton Skye abruptly went missing in action from the last season's two episodes and fans were itching to find out when he would make his return –– and if they would see him again. Nathaniel Arcand (who joined the cast in 2019) was last seen in the episode "Deconflict," but as tensions escalate in the new episodes, some viewers are expressing their questions on Twitter.

"@MostWantedCBS #FBIMostWanted please don’t erase Clinton like the #FBICBS did with Ebonee Noel by writing him out, Really like the brotherly bond he and Jess has and he’s family #clintonskye," one user pleaded. Another user wrote that they were also disappointed to learn of Clinton's absence. "Clinton’s gone for a few weeks? Sad I hate seeing a team down but they gotta work with what they have."

I'm gonna need to see Clinton back by next episode. #fbimostwanted — 🌊Jerzygirl45🌊 (@jerzygirl45) January 27, 2021

It's unknown as to what is keeping Arcand from the show or when exactly the actor will make his return. Distractify speculates his absence could be due to his busy schedule as he's working on other projects. He's scheduled to star in a short film titled Tipping Point, a western named The Silver Thimble Gang and Soiled Doves –– a TV series starring Verity Butler, Rebecca Holopter, and others. Another theory from HITC suggests he may have had scheduling issues because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since multiple shows were forced to pause production, there may have been some scheduling conflicts when studios reopened.

Recently Jen Landon was announced to be joining the cast as a recurring character, Deadline reports. Landon will portray Sarah Allen, Tali’s (Yaya Gosselin) riding instructor. Landon holds three Daytime Emmy wins on her resume for her work on As The World Turns. The actress' most recent credits on the silver screen include the role of Teeter on Yellowstone and Animal Kingdom's Amy.