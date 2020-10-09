✖

Blue Bloods fans hoping to see Amy Carlson on CBS again will finally get their wish. Carlson, best known for playing Danny Reagan's wife Linda in the show's first seven seasons, will star in the second season of FBI: Most Wanted. The show will also introduce a new character played by Lost alum Terry O'Quinn in upcoming episodes.

Carlson was cast as veteran bounty hunter Jackie Ward, who has worked with FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) before, notes Deadline. She likes to play by her own rules but is too good at her job. She becomes a thorn in the team's side while they try to solve cases. O'Quinn will play Byron LaCroix, Jess' father. He is from New Orleans and struggles to get along with his son. He also has a gambling addiction and a much-younger girlfriend.

Carlson previously worked with FBI creator Dick Wolf in the short-lived Law & Order: Trial By Jury. She became a Blue Bloods fan-favorite for playing Linda Reagan opposite Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan. Carlson left the show abruptly between seasons seven and eight after choosing not to renew her contract. The writers revealed Linda died in a helicopter crash while helping a patient. In Season 9, Danny learned a Mexican cartel hitman was responsible for her death.

The decision to kill off Linda instead of building a window opportunity for the character to come back was controversial among fans. In a May 2018 interview with TVLine, showrunner Kevin Wade defended the decision. "We were in a tough position there. I was between a rock and a hard place because the simple fact of the matter was that the actress decided not to renew her contract," Wade explained. "And because [Carlson’s decision] happened after we’d wrapped the previous season, we really had very little wiggle room there, but we did the best we could with a tough situation." Linda's death continues to weigh heavily on Wahlberg's character, but it is unlikely that Carlson would ever return in any capacity. As Wade noted, the show does not do flashbacks.

Blue Bloods will air in its familiar Friday 10 p.m. ET slot once the show returns. CBS has not set a Season 11 premiere date yet, as production just started Thursday. Actor Steven Schirripa tweeted a picture with Bridget Moynahan, showing both stars wearing face masks on set.