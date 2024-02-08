'FBI: Most Wanted' Casts '21 Jump Street' Star as Ray Cannon Sr.

FBI: Most Wanted is adding another new cast member. According to an exclusive from Deadline, 21 Jump Street actor Steven Williams has been cast as Ray Cannon Sr., the father of Edwin Hodge's Special Agent Ray Cannon. Williams will be introduced in the Feb. 20 episode, "Footsteps," and is expected to appear in multiple episodes.

Per CBS, the episode's official logline reads, "The Fugitive Task Force launches into full gear after multiple bombings appear to be targeting retired NYPD officers. Also, Ray decides he's ready to take the next step in his relationship with Cora." How exactly Ray's father will come into play is unknown, but it will surely be exciting to see that dynamic, especially since Hodge only joined the series last season.

(Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS)

"Casting pulls no punches when it comes to bringing amazing artists on the show," Hodge shared in a statement to Deadline. "When I found out Steven Williams was jumping on to play my father, I was instantly excited. I'd watched his work for years and knew that he would bring an element that would be engaging to our audience."

"He's intense, but hilarious at the same time," Hodge continued. "It's a great combination for the foundation of his and Ray's relationship on the show. Meeting his father opens up Ray's world a little more for the audience by giving meaning and understanding to why he chose the same path in life to serve in law enforcement. It'll be fun to see how their relationship develops and also the impact it may have on Ray in the future."

Steven Williams is most known as Captain Adam Fuller on 21 Jump Street and X on The X-Files. Other roles include 1985's The Equalizer, L.A. Heat, Linc's, and Supernatural, and many others. The 75-year-old actor has had a steady career in both film and TV since 1975, with his most recent roles including Paul Davis on the FX crime drama Snowfall and Captain Patrick Erickson in Birds of Prey.

Since not too many details have been revealed about Ray Cannon Sr., it will surely be interesting to see what the dynamic is like between him and his son. It's going to be great to see Steven Williams joining the cast, and hopefully, it won't be long until he returns. Since there are less episodes this season because of the strikes, there's no telling what kind of storylines will be told. Make sure to tune in on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule to see what happens.