FX Renews Popular Drug Drama Series for Season 5

✖

FX's critically acclaimed drug drama Snowfall will be returning for another season. Amid the series' currently-airing fourth season, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, the network on Tuesday renewed the series for Season 5. The renewal comes as Snowfall enjoys an uptick in viewers, with Deadline reporting that Season 4 has seen a 41% increase in total viewers over Season 3 and currently averages 5.1 million viewers across all platforms.

News of the renewal was also shared across Snowfalls' social media account, where the show wrote, "Thought this was the end? Not even close" alongside a photo announcing the exciting news. In a statement, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier called the series "one of the best dramas on TV" and noted that "Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season." Schrier added, "Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snowfall (@snowfallfx)

Created by the late filmmaker John Singleton, along with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, and initially debuting on the network in 2017, Snowfall is set in '80s Los Angeles revolves around the first crack epidemic and its impact on the culture of the city. Variety reports that Season 4 is set in 1985, "as dealers in South Central Los Angeles, led by Franklin Saint (Idris) are profiting enormously from the increased demand for crack cocaine — just as the devastating effects of the drug are also beginning to hit home, and cause waves from the White House to CIA headquarters." The series has enjoyed plenty of critical success, and along with Season 4 currently having an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, across all seasons, the series has a 90% audience score and an 87% fresh average Tomatometer rating among critics.

Along with Idris, Snowfall also stars Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph, Angela Louis, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Kevin Carroll, and Suzy Nakamura. The series is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie. Andron also serves as showrunner. New episodes of Snowfall air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Season 4 is set to conclude on April 21. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest renewal and cancelation news!