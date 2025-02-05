‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto on Jubal’s ‘Difficult’ Decision Involving His Friend and Informant (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new episode of FBI was a tough one for Jubal, both personally and professionally, and Jeremy Sisto broke it down with PopCulture.com via email. In “Redoubt,” “Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst.”

The episode saw Jubal going to his friend and informant Faheem, but it’s later found out that Faheem wants Jubal to release his brother and it’s all one big, intense back and forth between them. Fans learned some interesting things about Jubal involving his past, and there were also some revelations involving Jubal’s ex-wife Samantha. Take a look at what Sisto had to say about it all and what could be next. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity).

PopCulture.com: In the episode, when Jubal was looking for his CI, Faheem, it was discovered that he was at home with Sam, who had no idea the dangers she could have been in. What do you think was going through his mind when he found out where Faheem was?

Sisto: Agents are always protective of their personal lives, they need to be, but this has added emotion. Sam is finally letting him back in, and after all the pain he has caused her, he is grateful, and determined not to cause her any more. This puts that at risk. The family is the agent’s kryptonite.

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Omid Abtahi as Faheem Ellahie. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

PC: While Jubal was interrogating Faheem, the line between CI and friend was brought up, especially when Faheem brings up a case from Jubal’s past in 2012 and how Faheem saved him from a guy on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. What was it like bringing up that part of Jubal and exploring this friend and CI relationship?

Sisto: It was great working with the amazing actor, Omid Abtahi. He brought so much heart and intelligence to the portrayal. It’s a friendship that somehow transcended the usual parameters of a CI relationship. Jubal is good about creating professional boundaries internally, even if he has to play at friendship with a CI, but with Faheem, there was no denying that they had a real connection, an understanding of one another.

PC: Jubal told Faheem that he would no longer work with him and that he would be getting a new FBI handler. How hard do you think it was for Jubal to let Faheem go after everything they’ve been through?

Sisto: It was very difficult, but he was also heartbroken when his friend used his past against him, even if he understands why he did it, so that made the “break up” easier in a way.

PC: At the end of the episode, Jubal told Sam that he was finally thinking about moving out after sleeping on the couch for two months. Why do you think he eventually came to that decision?

Sisto: The last thing he wants to do is cause Sam any more pain. He feels like Sam is starting to let him in again, but with a great deal of apprehension. So he just assumes, after he comes into the home, gun drawn, eyes wild, that she is going to want to close that door again. And he would understand why. Fortunately, that’s not actually what she wants.

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Mara Davi as Samantha Kelton. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

PC: It’s not like that idea mattered, as Jubal and Sam shared a kiss, and Sam seemed like she was going to tell him to stay. What can you tease about what’s next for them?

Sisto: It’s hard to say. I’m as curious as anyone.

PC: Is there anything you really want to explore with Jubal for the remainder of the season?

Sisto: I’m always down to explore the personal stuff but I also just love the job of running these investigations, and we have some amazing ones coming up.

PC: Is there anything else you can tease about the new episode or a future storyline?

Sisto: I will say that the JOC is getting some pretty interesting access in future episodes. Mysterious enough?

New episodes of FBI air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.