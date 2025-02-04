‘The Truth Must Come Out’: ‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Teases Jubal’s Friendship With an Informant That ‘Becomes a Game of Chess’ (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new FBI will be seeing Jubal crossing lines with an informant and Jeremy Sisto teased to PopCulture.com via email what will happen. In “Redoubt,” airing at 8 p.m. ET, “Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst.”

Sisto explained what will be in store for the episode, previewing, “One of Jubal’s confidential informants, someone he has a rare friendship with, comes to him with the knowledge of an impending terror attack and wants something in return. But, though Jubal trusts this person, he can tell his friend is not telling him everything. It becomes a game of chess, where both characters are using their friendship to get what they want. The stakes are incredibly high, the truth must come out, but Faheem, the informant, is a brilliant mind who makes it very difficult for Jubal to see through the deceptions.”

Pictured (L-R): Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Since the series seems to be digging into Jubal’s past some more with this CI, it’s hard to predict what will be uncovered. However, “fans know that Jubal is vulnerable because of his past,” Sisto said. “They can expect him to continue to work hard to keep his head right when his friend uses what he knows to try to manipulate him.” As for still exploring Jubal’s past and learning more about him after seven seasons, the actor explained, “He’s a great character, he’s flawed, he’s vulnerable, and he is determined to leave his past in the past. But sometimes, it’s easier said than done.”

It sounds like this will be yet another intense episode of FBI that could very well be a gamechanger for Jubal. Having his past come to light, and possibly a dark past come to light could be hard for him. It’s hard to tell what will happen, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long. The new episode of FBI, “Redoubt,” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.