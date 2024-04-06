'FBI: International' Adds 'The Fosters' Alum to Cast

Teri Polo is joining FBI: International. Deadline reports that The Fosters alum has been cast in an undisclosed role on the CBS procedural for the current third season. She is reportedly going to appear in the final two episodes of the season, and if Season 4 is greenlit, she will return for additional episodes. The reason for the secrecy surrounding Polo's role is unknown, but it seems to be a pretty big one if they're keeping it under wraps for who knows how long.

Polo is most known for her role as Julia Perkins in the short-lived Fox dramedy The Big Leap, as well as Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform drama The Fosters. She also reprised the role in 10 episodes of spinoff Good Trouble. Other credits include the Meet the Parents trilogy, The West Wing, The Practice, Felicity, NCIS, Northern Exposure, Beyond Borders, Domestic Disturbance, Beyond, and many more.

This will be the latest casting addition for FBI: International. Christina Wolfe joined the cast as a series regular at the beginning of Season 3, playing intel analyst Amanda Tate. She was added on the heels of Heida Reed's exit, who departed in the Season 3 premiere as Special Agent Jamie Kellett. What Polo's role will entail will be interesting to see, including whether she will play a friend or enemy of the team. Maybe she will have a connection to someone on the team. Hopefully, more information is announced soon, but it wouldn't be surprising if they kept it a secret until the episodes dropped.

Since there are only 13 episodes this season of FBI: International due to the dual Hollywood strikes, there's less than 10 episodes to go until Teri Polo makes her debut on the series. As of now, there isn't any date for when the Season 3 finale will premiere, but it will more than likely be sometime in May. CBS has also been making some decisions for next season already, meaning that the network should be making an announcement about the FBI trio very soon and fingers crossed it is good news.

It's going to be exciting to see Teri Polo on FBI: International, but it's still going to be a little over a month. Luckily, new episodes of the procedural air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule, which will keep fans occupied. In the meantime, they will also be able to theorize just what Polo's role will be and what it means for the Fly Team.