Fan-Favorite CW Series Won't Be Saved Following Its Cancellation

Walker: Independence fans are in mourning once again. TV Insider reports that the Walker prequel is officially dead after failing to find a new home. The series was initially canceled by The CW in May, but there were reports that the Western drama was in search of a new platform in the hopes of continuing. Unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards for the prequel, and Windy is officially not returning for a new season.

Currently, Independence is streaming on the newly-rebranded Max, so it was possible the show could have continued on that for Season 2 and beyond. There's no details surrounding why it wasn't picked up elsewhere nor where it was shopped around. News comes just a week after it was announced that The CW's other new prequel, The Winchesters, was also dead in the water after it failed to find a new home. Of course, there's always the hope that Walker: Independence could be picked up or reworked in the future as things change, but as of now, the story of Abby Walker and Independence, Texas is complete.

The bummer about the cancellation is that Walker: Independence ended on a cliffhanger. It was revealed that Tom Davidson's brother Shane shot Abby's husband Liam, and then Tom ended his suffering, making it look like he killed Abby to protect her. When Abby sent Tom to face trial, his wagon was intercepted by a mysterious man who had a circle tattoo, who also may or may not be connected to Tom's father. It's highly probable that Season 2 would have focused more on the Davidson family and how that could have impacted the series moving forward. Unfortunately, now with the double cancellation, that won't be happening.

Just because Windy is over, it doesn't mean that fans can't still hope for the characters and their stories to continue. With Walker coming back for Season 4, there's the potential that actors from the prequel could show up in the original, either as their Independence characters or as someone completely different. Justin Johnson Cortez portrayed a different character on the Walker Season 3 finale that didn't seem connected to his character, Calian, on Independence, so there's always that possibility, especially if fans really want it.

It's a shame that Walker: Independence is officially no more, but at least fans can still look forward to Walker, which is definitely better than nothing. The Jared Padalecki-led series will be premiering its fourth season during midseason 2024 on The CW, so fans will still have to wait a while until new episodes. At least it's coming back and will surely be worth the wait.