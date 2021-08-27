Famous 'This Is Us' House for Sale Ahead of Show's Final Season

✖

This Is Us will return for its sixth and final season later this year, and as the Pearsons end their emotional journey, so are the people who own the actual house from filming. The Craftsman-style home was most recently where Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) were raising their twins, and it hit the Beverly Hills real estate market earlier this week. If you've got a cool $2.2 million, it could be yours.

According to the Redfin listing, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features a gourmet kitchen, a wine fridge, and a breakfast nook. "The moment you walk through the front white picket fence, you are greeted by the home’s expansive landscape and front porch entry," the listing reads. "It has open living spaces with hardwood floors, the finest finishes, crown molding throughout and tons of natural light. The lavish primary suite boasts pitched ceilings, a double-rowed walk-in closet and French doors leading to its outdoor oasis, a large private garden and an expansive patio for entertaining."

After a shocking season five finale, many fans were crushed to hear that the family drama would be reaching its endpoint so soon. However, showrunner Dan Fogelman has been clear for years now that a six season run was his plan. After The Hollywood Reporter first published their story on the upcoming end of the series, Fogelman took to Twitter to confirm the reports as true. Fogelman said, "whoever casually first said 'All good things must come to an end' never had to end their favorite thing." Fogelman added that he was "sad" with the knowledge that This Is Us only has a single season left, but also grateful to NBC "for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended." Although he would not dish any details about how the series will end, he promised to "work hard to stick the landing."

Initially debuting on the network back in September 2016, This Is Us follows the lives and families of two parents and their three children in both the past and present. The series has continued to be a standout at the network, and in May 2019, NBC renewed the series through season 6. In the years that have followed, there have been numerous indications that Season 6 would be the last, with Fogelman having hinted at such when speaking to The Los Angeles Times in January 2020.

"I think by the time we're in our sixth season, you'll have a lot of the information about what's happened to this family, and what will be left is some resolution," he said. "I think when the show eventually comes to an end, I think in the best way, it'll be very quiet and normal. That's always been the plan because, at the end of the day, it's a story about this kind of regular family."