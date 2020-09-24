'Family Guy' and 'Bob's Burgers' Each Renewed for 2 More Seasons

✖

Fans of Fox's animation block have reason to celebrate, as it's been announced that Family Guy and Bob's Burgers have each been renewed for two more seasons. According to Deadline, Family Guy has been renewed for Seasons 19 and 20, while the Emmy-wining Bob's Burgers is coming back for Seasons 12 and 13. Notably, The Simpsons was renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 in 2019, but Deadline reports that another big renewal may be on the horizon for that series as well.

"Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television," said Michael Thorn — President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment — in a statement on the renewals. "Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them."

So good, we're already confirmed for more. 😏 Thank you for the continued support, everyone! pic.twitter.com/IZtqD0ISNC — Bob's Burgers (@BobsBurgersFOX) September 23, 2020

Earlioer this year, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane spoke with Vice in an interview that covered a range of topics, including the creative freedom he and his team have had since first launching the series many years ago. "Since I’ve been doing Family Guy, I’ve never gotten anything remotely... I have never experienced anything like censorship on that level," MacFarlane stated. "They’ve left us alone completely. Even when our politics were aggressively liberal." He added, "And the same philosophy as far as I can tell applies to Fox News. It’s just a very hands-off philosophy... there's a self-sustaining mechanism to Fox News that I think exists independently of all that and so it's, you know, I am very comfortable speaking candidly."

As for Bob's Burgers, it was actually already renewed once this year, as back in may the series was announced as coming back for Season 11. The first trailer for the new season was recently unveiled, and it revealed that the Belcher family will be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in multiple capacities, including virtual schooling, when it retunrs. Bob's Burgers Season 11 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The entire series is streaming on Hulu.