2018 Fall TV: ABC All New Shows

ABC will have plenty of fresh faces added to the schedule for 2018 Fall TV.

The fall TV season is just around the corner, and the alphabet network is putting the finishing touches to its schedule, adding several new TV series into the mix of tried and true fan-favorites.

Although several series were initially in the running for the upcoming TV season, only a select few were given the greenlight to land a spot on the coveted fall TV schedule.

Keep scrolling to see every new TV series coming to ABC this fall.

Single Parents

This ensemble comedy follows a group of dysfunctional single parents who have to lean on one another to make it over the hurdles of parenthood all while attempting to balance an ever dwindling personal life outside of parenthood.



The series, from 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios, stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.



Single Parents will air Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET alongside The Goldbergs, American Housewife, and Modern Family.

Dancing with the Stars Juniors

A spinoff of popular dance competition series Dancing with the Stars, Dancing with the Stars Juniors adds a younger twist. The 10-episode pre-taped series will see celebrity children paired with junior professional ballroom dancers as they sashay their way to the prized Mirror Ball Trophy.



The celebrities and junior professionals for the series have not been named.



Dancing with the Stars Juniors will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

The Alec Baldwin Show

Previously slated to be titled Sundays with Alex Baldwin, The Alec Baldwin Show will see the three-time Emmy winner having in-depth conversations with various personalities.



The series, which will air as one-hour-long episodes, will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET following Dancing with the Stars Juniors and Shark Tank.

The Kids are Alright

In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles in the 1970s, traditional Irish-Catholic family the Clearys navigate life in a packed house and during turbulent and ever changing times in America. When Lawrence, Mike and Peggy’s oldest son, returns home from seminary with news that he has quit in favor of going off to “save the world,” the Cleary’s life and household is turned upside down.



The seris stars Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Jack Gore, Andy Walken, and Santino Barnard.



The Kids are Alright will air Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A Million Little Things

An unexpected death among a group of friends from Boston serves as a wake-up call that causes the others to find ways to become unstuck in life and finally start living, along the way discovering that friendship is a million little things.



The series stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.



A Million Little Things will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

New Series for Midseason

While there is a handful of new series set to premiere this fall, ABC is already stocking the midseason TV schedule with new series as well.



The Conners

Although the Roseanne revival will not be returning for a second season, the Conner family will still have a presence on TV screens across the country in spinoff series The Conners. The show will follow the remaining members of the Conner family who, after a turn of events, “are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”





The Rookie

Following a life-altering incident, small-town guy John Nolan follows his dream of becoming a cop, but as the oldest rookie on the force, he faces skepticism and obstacles.



The series stars Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

Schooled

A spinoff of popular comedy series The Goldbergs, Schooled is set in the ’90s and follows the teachers of William Penn Academy, including Lainey Lewis, who despite having crazy and quirky traits, are heros to their students.



The series stars AJ Michalka, Bryan Callen, and Tim Meadows.



The Fix

L.A. district attorney Maya Travis attempts to move on with her life following a devastating defeat that derails her career. Eight years later, she is lured back to the DA’s office when the killer she was hunting strikes again.



The series stars Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Abby’s

Abby’s, an unlicensed bar in San Diego and the setting of this new midseason series, has a unique set of rules that draws in regulars: no cellphones, a seat at the bar must be earned, and losing a challenge means drinking a “non-beer” drink.



The series stars Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, and Kimia Behpoornia.

Grand Hotel

Santiago Mendoza owns the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. While Mendoza’s fashionable second wife, Gigi, and their children enjoy the spoilts of his success, the loyal staff create a contemporary take on the upstairs-downstairs point of view, and wealthy guests bask in luxury, scandals, debts, and secrets run rampant.



The series stars Damian Bichir Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.



Whiskey Cavalier

FBI super-agent Will Chase is assigned to work with CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge following a rough breakup. As the newly meshed together team lead an inter-agency team together, they also navigate friendship, romance, and office politics.



The series stars Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.