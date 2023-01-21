Eric Christian Olsen's time as Marty Deeks is coming to an end. NCIS: Los Angeles is concluding at CBS after its current season, Season 14, finishes airing. As the network announced the news on Friday night, Olsen shared his public reaction with a stunning photo of himself in character.

In the Instagram image, an in-costume Olsen is shown silhouetted in a tunnel holding a gun. In the caption, he wrote, "What a spectacular journey we all shared." More than 23,000 Instagram users have "liked" the image.

While NCIS: Los Angeles has had a healthy run — including a just-aired crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i —it was still surprising when CBS broke the news on Friday via statements to Entertainment Weekly and other outlets. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," said Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment's president. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill added: "I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode. Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

The NCIS: Los Angeles series finale will air via CBS on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET. It will stream live on Paramount+, where it will also be available for streaming after it airs. The show will conclude with a total of 322 episodes.