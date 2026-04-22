‘ER’ Alum Joins ‘Paradise’ Season 3

Julianna Margulies is joining Hulu’s hit series Paradise for the upcoming third season.

The Emmy winner, known for her roles on ER, The Good Wife, and The Morning Show, has joined the recurring cast of Dan Fogelman‘s thriller, Deadline reported on Tuesday. However, details regarding her character have not been released.

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The plot of Paradise Season 3 also remains under wraps, as Season 2 ended on an explosive note with a major character’s death.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Julianna Margulies attends the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala at Cipriani South Street on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Spoiler alert: Spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Paradise continue below.

After Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier spent much of Season 2 exploring the world outside of the Paradise bunker, which he discovered in the Season 1 finale, he was forced to evacuate the doomsday bunker in the March 30 finale, as the quantum A.I. supercomputer powering the bunker became too powerful and began to disrupt reality.

The supercomputer’s inventor, Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), seemingly met her fate alongside her creation, but not before telling Xavier that there was another bunker 00 miles away under the Denver airport, setting the scene for Season 3.

In March, Paradise was renewed for a third season, with executive producer and writer John Hoberg hinting in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it could be the show’s final season.

(HULU)

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” Hoberg told the outlet, adding that the second season is “setting up that there are a lot of things going on in two different places. And if I were a viewer, I would wonder if those two different things might come together at some point.”

The Paradise Season 2 cast also included Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with recurring guest stars James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers.

Paradise is created and executive produced by Fogelman. Brown, Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa also executive produce. The series is a 20th Television production.

Paradise Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.